Quick Take

Quick Take | The laptop letdown

India follows a blended model of textbooks and digital tools, but faces practical challenges
A hybrid learning approach has been mostly accepted but bottlenecks remain on both sides
A hybrid learning approach has been mostly accepted but bottlenecks remain on both sides(Photo | AFP)
Updated on

In 2009, Sweden replaced textbooks with laptops to promote digital learning. Fifteen years later, it has reversed course, bringing textbooks back and banning mobile phones in schools after realising that a quarter of early teens struggled to read simple words or understand their literal meaning. The Karolinska Institute has highlighted how screen reading may affect memory and language development. India follows a blended model of textbooks and digital tools, but faces practical challenges. Logistical bottlenecks disrupt textbook supplies, while unreliable electricity and cellular networks disrupt e-learning, particularly in rural areas. Ironically, much of the rise in youngsters’ screen time comes from excessive exposure to OTT platforms and social media, rather than educational use.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com