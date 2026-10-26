Quick Take

Quick Take | Earning the organic tag

Ladakh, in it's latest bid to go organic, has to be patient to reap the right results
The Union Territory has also started experimenting with Saffron farming
The Union Territory has also started experimenting with Saffron farming(Photo | X.com)
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Ladakh, the first Union Territory planning to go organic, should learn from Sikkim, the first state to do so. Just stopping the use of synthetic chemicals from one cropping cycle does not cut them out from the produce. Some chemicals in the soil take years to break down, a process that is easier in warm, moist soil that accelerates microbial activity, but takes longer in cold, dry conditions. In Sikkim, there were also allegations of local politicians abetting the smuggling of banned herbicides and pesticides to supply farmers unwilling to change their ways. If it really wants to earn the all-organic tag, especially after campaigning to get Ladakhi seabuckthorn the Geographical Indication tag, the Territory’s administration must be vigilant and keep testing the produce to assure both buyers and producers of progress. 

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The New Indian Express
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