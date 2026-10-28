Quick Take | Drones without the buzz

Drones are buzzing all over. Just on Tuesday, one hovering over England’s Fleetwood ground paused the lowly English team’s surprise whomping of league leaders Arsenal, a Mexican TV host kicked a drone that struck a model during a live broadcast, and a drone chased down some of the 17 undertrial prisoners who had fled from a jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni. But a silent revolution is trying to reduce the flying objects’ buzz—literally. All major countries investing in drones, including India, are trying to build quieter ones. Research into smaller drones, lighter materials and innovative propulsion has increased among startups catering to both civilian and military users. If you think you would rather be warned by the buzz than be startled by the stealth, the time to raise your voice is now.