Quick Take | Mind that substitute

Those trying to replace sugar with its increasingly popular substitute xylitol would do well to look at a large study recently presented at the world’s most influential heart health conference. A study of 17,710 people, conducted at Berlin’s Charité Medical School and Hospital and presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress in Munich, showed an increased risk of blood clotting, heart attack and strokes among those with higher levels of this low-calorie sugar substitute. Problem is, it’s increasingly used in common items like chewing gums, toothpaste and ice-creams. India, which has the highest incidence of diabetes in the world, must fund extensive studies to ascertain the presence of the substance in food items and its effect under Indian conditions.