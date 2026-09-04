Quick Take

Quick Take | On a time machine

Now that we are formally into the late 2020s, a look back on what the human civilisation thought it would be
Workers engaged ruling calenders for the year 2026 at Town hall in Coimbatore
Workers engaged ruling calenders for the year 2026 at Town hall in Coimbatore (Photo | Express)
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An invisible line was crossed this week as the world officially stepped into the late 2020s. Encyclopaedia Britannica reminded us that the 40-month interval marking the mid-2020s ended on August 31. It’s time to take stock of what we had promised ourselves and what we have achieved. One engineer had predicted a century ago that a large section of workers would have a side hustle by the late 2020s. Doctors had prophesied half a century ago that ageing societies would treat elders as first-class citizens. The score is even on these two counts. But we have lost sight of Ashis Nandy’s 1980s’ vision of future studies as a field of dissent. Instead, the world seems to have regressed to 1984—as foreseen by George Orwell in the late 1940s.

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