China's Pangdonglai retail chain recently showed what a second chance can mean by creating a hiring channel for people released from prison. Its approach is part of a growing recognition that employment is central to reintegration: China emphasises State-directed placement for former prisoners. Vietnam integrates them into public works. Turkey decrees that employers hire them. Norway offers reintegration guarantees. India, too, has similar examples: Delhi’s Tihar prison conducts placement drives, while Telangana regularly provides jobs to such people. However, these efforts must evolve into policy, with job certainties for freed convicts. The last year of their term should be devoted to vocational training and skill development to prepare them for life after release.