Quick Take | Positive tipping points

Five key strokes can save us from a climate apocalypse— that’s the ray of hope held out by a new report from the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute. Professor Tim Lenton, founding director of the institute, promises a “cascade” of progress from strategic policy moves that can trigger more positive changes. These are faster adoption of clean electricity, transformation of food supply chains, protection of designated marine areas, accelerated shift to clean cooking, and most significantly, building investor and political confidence in such moves. Despite announcing schemes galore, India has miles to travel along each of these paths. The accelerant could be convincing the private sector that investing in climate solutions—through social responsibility funds or otherwise—would be good for their own business