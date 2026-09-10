Quick Take

Quick Take | Positive tipping points

Despite announcing schemes galore, India has miles to travel along the lines of climate-proofing
Employees inspect photovoltaic cells used in solar panels at an Adani Group factory in Mundra, India
Employees inspect photovoltaic cells used in solar panels at an Adani Group factory in Mundra, India(Photo | AFP)
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Five key strokes can save us from a climate apocalypse— that’s the ray of hope held out by a new report from the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute. Professor Tim Lenton, founding director of the institute, promises a “cascade” of progress from strategic policy moves that can trigger more positive changes. These are faster adoption of clean electricity, transformation of food supply chains, protection of designated marine areas, accelerated shift to clean cooking, and most significantly, building investor and political confidence in such moves. Despite announcing schemes galore, India has miles to travel along each of these paths. The accelerant could be convincing the private sector that investing in climate solutions—through social responsibility funds or otherwise—would be good for their own business

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The New Indian Express
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