Quick Take | Shaming into action

The residents of Anuppur—a district in eastern Madhya Pradesh known for being home to Amarkantak, where the Narmada and Son rivers originate—have staged a unique protest. In a video that has elicited a splash of comments, dozen-odd men are seen lounging about in ankle-deep water amid a massive pothole. A few months ago, youngsters in Assam’s Cachar district recorded several videos of dancing in muddy puddles along National Highway 6, a lifeline for the Northeast. Potholes claim thousands of Indian lives every year. Perhaps the well-minded techies who built the Pothole Fix and Pothole Reporter apps can expand their scope to allow pinning such crowd-sourced shaming videos with geolocation data from across the country. At least the authorities would not able to blame their inaction on ignorance.