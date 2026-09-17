Quick Take | A bent shape of you

When Ed Sheeran gave in to pro-Israel billionaire Robert Kraft’s demand of dropping rapper Macklemore, an unabashed Palestine supporter, from his North American tour, he did not expect to hit a discordant note. But now it’s the 35-year-old British singer who is facing boycott calls. Several supporting acts have walked away from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Other musicians, led by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, have panned Sheeran online. Meanwhile, hundreds of musicians have joined the No Music for Genocide initiative in recent months to bar their catalogues from being played in Israel. To limit the PR damage, the British pop artist has donated to Palestinian causes. But having missed the new beat the world is increasingly jiving to, Sheeran may never be able to get back in rhythm.