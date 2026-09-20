Quick Take | Drinking karma-cola

Two recent events at two corners of the country linked back to previous regimes in diametrically opposite ways. There was a heartwarming moment in Kerala when Congress MLA Sebastian M J invited his predecessor from the Poonjar Assembly constituency, Sebastian Kulathunkal of the Congress(M), a member of the rival LDF coalition, to inaugurate a bridge that had been sanctioned with the latter’s MLA funds. In this rare public show of courtesy in politics, the incumbent’s name was kept off the commemorative plaque. Meanwhile, a 2,000-page chargesheet filed on a deadly warehouse collapse in Kolkata’s Taratola named, among the seven accused, a mayor’s aide from the previous regime. Both the actions, which would seem reasonable to the common citizen, must remind our politicians that what goes around usually also comes around.