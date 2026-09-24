Quick Take | Driven to work

At a time Gen Z and Millennial workers are demanding better work-life balance, more employees are feeling less connected to jobs. Gallup’s latest global workplace survey, with views from 263,810 respondents worldwide collected through 2025, found that falling engagement among managers resulted in a slump in overall employee engagement. Whereas the global average of engaged workers was at 30 percent, Indians registered at only 23 percent, with the share falling for the fourth straight year. The most populous nation is so job-starved that the demand for any livelihood obscures the quest for quality work. The debate must also consider job satisfaction, because a sharp slump there would also be reflected as a societal crisis.