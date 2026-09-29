Quick Take

Quick Take | Engraved in stone

Two new Indian marvels have now saved a spot in Unesco's Tentative World Heritage List
Located 4503 meters above sea level in Meghalya's Cheerapunjee, the 7.2-km long Mawmluh cave is India's 4th-largest cave
Located 4503 meters above sea level in Meghalya's Cheerapunjee, the 7.2-km long Mawmluh cave is India's 4th-largest cave(Photo | Incredible India)
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The recent addition of seven Indian sites to Unesco’s Tentative World Heritage List should fix our gaze on places we should preserve. Two of the seven sites stand out for the lessons they hold. Rock formations in Meghalaya’s Mawmluh cave teach us how the world might have coped with a two-century-long drought that occurred about 4,200 years ago. Kerala’s Varkala Cliffs teach us the perils of unscientific commercial development at a place where rainfall is intensifying. Both lessons are of immense value for future generations.

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The New Indian Express
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