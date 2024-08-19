Kolkata football fans unite for greater cause

Indian football has not had many reasons to be cheerful in recent times. The fortunes of the national team remain unsure. Sunil Chhetri, the men’s side’s record goal-scorer and talismanic leader, has recently retired from international football. However, in a remarkable display of unity, the fans of three of the most storied clubs in Indian football’s rich history - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting - joined hands on Sunday to protest the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College.

It would be no exaggeration to say that the supporters involved in the protests went against the grain of over a century of fierce rivalry that is akin to tribalism. Some of them may have even violated family traditions - for those unfamiliar with the socio-political fabric of Kolkata, fandom of a particular club is also a cultural identity. But they knew they could lend their collective voice to a greater cause.

The local authorities, anticipating trouble during a derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan that was scheduled for Sunday, cancelled the match a day before. Yet, a sizable, vociferous crowd assembled outside Salt Lake Stadium’s gates in the evening. As the initial hundreds-strong crowd swelled beyond a thousand, the supporters exchanged clubs flags - regarded as ‘treason’ in normal times - sang songs and demanded justice for the family that had lost their daughter in the horrific tragedy.