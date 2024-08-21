Street panchayat not a fix for stunt riding

Last week, after a stunt ride went wrong, a group of motorists threw two scooters off a flyover in Bengaluru, furious with the riders for popping wheelies and riding in the wrong direction. The unfolding spectacle, videos of which went viral, drew diverse reactions from citizens. Should it be termed ‘instant justice’ or ‘road rage’? What if the bikes had fallen on vehicles passing below?

While the incident appeared to be orchestrated, ensuring no one was hurt, it raised the question of whether it was right for the public to take the law into their own hands, and if it achieved the purpose of getting the stunt riders to desist from delinquent behaviour. Incidentally, the youngsters involved fled the scene.

The police booked the youngsters for dangerous driving and filed a case against the group of angry motorists under BNS Section 190 (unlawful assembly, guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object). Clearly, the law does not condone this sort of street panchayat, though it was lauded by the public.

Such behaviour could lead to lawlessness and encourage mob behaviour in pursuit of swift justice. Besides, it is a moot point whether the public would react in a similar manner if the youngsters involved were rich and racing superbikes. The public should have nabbed them and handed them over to the police. Under Indian law, private citizens are empowered to ‘arrest’ an offender who commits a crime in their presence and summon the police, but cannot use violence or indulge in mob behaviour.

Stunt riding has been a menace on our roads. Popping a wheelie or pulling a stoppie is a distraction for other drivers, and even a split-second error can endanger the lives of road users and the perpetrators themselves. Such stunts are allowed in designated areas and motorsport arenas that provide the correct gear, training and safety measures, but are illegal on public roads.

Of late, stunt riding has been rising on Bengaluru roads, prompting police to take up a special drive against wheelie riders and scan social media to identify offenders. Over 1,300 cases of reckless driving have been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act this year. Cases of harassment and road rage are also troublingly high. What we need are early lessons in driving etiquette and heavy fines against thrill seekers.