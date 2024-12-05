Make parliament work efficiently for the people

The break of the deadlock in parliament between the government and the opposition, after a washed-out first week of the winter session, gives the two sides an opportunity to discuss vital issues confronting the nation and regain people’s trust in the political system. India’s parliament has faced a disturbing pattern of disruption over the last decade. The body meant to debate policy-making and national progress has increasingly become synonymous with chaos, clashes, walkouts and wasted time. This disruption has not only undermined the sanctity of the parliamentary process, but has also led to a significant loss of productivity, with far-reaching consequences for governance, policy implementation and the economy.

From a high of 90 percent of the scheduled time in the 2000s, parliament’s productive hours plunged to an abysmal 37 percent in the monsoon session of 2019 during the 16th Lok Sabha. The 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ended this June 16, hit a new low by recording the lowest number of sittings among all full-term governments since 1952. It had a total of 272 sittings in five years, against a high of 677 during the first Lok Sabha in 1952-57. The 15th and 14th Lok Sabhas during Manmohan Singh’s time had 332 and 356 sittings, respectively, while the 13th during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s had 356.

The disruptions have rarely had to do with legislative business. The opposition has been increasingly using interruptions as a tool to stall the government agenda. Governments, too, have been stalling proceedings to scuttle discussion on issues raised by the opposition. The economic consequences are not just confined to lost time, but also extend to the broader policy landscape. Each session of parliament is crucial for passing laws that affect millions of lives.

There is need for a more inclusive approach to policy-making, where the opposition is given adequate space for debate, while it ensures efficient passage of laws. Over the last decade, parliament has become a battleground for political rivalry, with governance taking a backseat. Both the executive and the opposition need to recognise that disruptions ultimately come at a cost to the people of India. The leaders must set an example by prioritising the nation’s interests over short-term political gains. If India’s democracy is to thrive, its parliament must function as a platform for dialogue, not discord.