UGC bid to give teeth to anti-ragging measures

What happened with Aman Kachroo in 2009 in a medical college in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra was repeated with J S Siddarthan in a veterinary college in Wayanad in 2023. While Kachroo was beaten to death, Siddarthan was bullied, assaulted and driven to suicide. Many more students have endured ragging, which continues to cast its shadow on campuses. In this scenario, it is hoped the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s latest guidelines for higher education institutions will curb such delinquent behaviour.

The UGC has already up drawn up a number of commendable initiatives, including a round-the-clock toll-free helpline and dedicated email ID for students to complain. It has now asked states to set up district-level committees to monitor institutions; the committees will include the district magistrate, additional district magistrate, university head, superintendent of police, local media and student organisations—a robust setup that brings together a number of public stakeholders which will, hopefully, prevent and even eliminate this evil. The UGC also suggests regular counselling, identification of troublemakers, surprise inspections of hostels, besides infrastructure like CCTV cameras and posters to raise awareness.