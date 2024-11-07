Bengaluru's tech park expansion raises concerns over infrastructure strain

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has listed 89 tech parks to be created or expanded in Bengaluru, eyeing a major infrastructure push to attract foreign and domestic investments.

The list is timed just ahead of the November 19-21 Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. The announcement has boosted the hopes of businesses and politicians who are tickled pink at the prospect of more investments attracted by so many tech parks—considered the biggest such initiative.

However, let’s not miss the citizens’ point. Bengaluru, which enjoys sobriquets like the IT or science capital of India, is already bursting at its seams—desperately stressed in terms of transport and infrastructure facilities.

The fact that all these tech parks are within city limits would not help that reality. A major concern is the plan would add substantially to the city’s booming population and rapidly rising number of vehicles already jostling amid inadequate road space.