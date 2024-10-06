Right to privacy hit by political attacks

Political rhetoric, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has always been problematic. While some utterances were understandable if seen in the context in which they were made, others were malicious in nature but the loud mouths have always, with a few exceptions, have had their way. The list of culprits is long and illustrious. Unprintable expletives have made their way into the political lexicon and several leaders of all parties use them whenever it suits them.

The latest to join their ranks is Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, a firebrand of the Congress. She has a history of making stinging remarks but what she said about former IT minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and actors Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna has shocked everyone. Her target was KTR and, she held him responsible for the divorce of Samantha and Chaitanya. Though she retracted her remarks, it didn’t seem like she was remorseful since she threatened KTR that she wouldn’t let him walk free. Just as for everything, her ugly outburst too has a context. She was trolled by BRS supporters after she attended a function wherein a BJP leader felicitated her. The social media trolling was equally disgusting and for that, BRS senior leader Harish Rao had apologized too. In fact, the minister teared up. In her own words, she did the unthinkable in a fit of anger. One wrong doesn’t make another right. That too, as she holds public office she ought to have known that she cannot violate the right to privacy of others, and level utterly defamatory charges.

The worst-affected parties here, KTR, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, have taken legal recourse as they are entitled to. But the problem is that when a minister and a politician makes such comments, at least a sizeable section of the population tend to believe, for, it is scandalous in nature. The damage done is irreparable. It is a wonder that a few Congress leaders have come out in the minister’s support. The party ought to take disciplinary action against her to send a message that it doesn’t encourage irresponsible conduct. After all, the right to privacy, as per the apex court, is an intrinsic part of the right to life and liberty. There is another political angle as well. In one fell swoop, she managed to relegate the debate on Musi encroachments to the background. That, is a disservice to the people.