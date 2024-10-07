BCCI should avoid a repeat of Kanpur

Discussions during the first three days of the second Test between India and Bangladesh revolved around the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. At least one whole day’s play was lost to a wet outfield. Such things should not happen at a facility that wants to host international matches. The stadium’s lack of modern drainage facilities made such a situation inevitable.

They had to take a ‘super sopper’ machine from Lucknow to quickly dry the field after the spell of rain. Spectators faced other troubles, too—the use of langurs to fend off monkeys was one of them. Once a gleaming Test venue considered more prestigious than even Bengaluru, Green Park definitely looks like a fading, sepia-tinged image. Traditions must be preserved, but not at the cost of facilities.

As the facilities started to occupy centre-stage, another point started doing the rounds. Should India follow other cricketing nations like Australia and England and restrict Test matches to five or six venues? Whenever India travels to these countries, they know they will play Tests at these venues.

Former captain Virat Kohli openly supported this practice when he was leading the team. In 2019, he had said that the longest format should be hosted only in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while white-ball cricket could be scheduled by the rotation policy in place. But the Indian cricket board preferred their tested rotation policy for all.