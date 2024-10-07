BCCI should avoid a repeat of Kanpur

Discussions during the first three days of the second Test between India and Bangladesh revolved around the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. At least one whole day’s play was lost to a wet outfield. Such things should not happen at a facility that wants to host international matches. The stadium’s lack of modern drainage facilities made such a situation inevitable.
They had to take a ‘super sopper’ machine from Lucknow to quickly dry the field after the spell of rain. Spectators faced other troubles, too—the use of langurs to fend off monkeys was one of them. Once a gleaming Test venue considered more prestigious than even Bengaluru, Green Park definitely looks like a fading, sepia-tinged image. Traditions must be preserved, but not at the cost of facilities.
As the facilities started to occupy centre-stage, another point started doing the rounds. Should India follow other cricketing nations like Australia and England and restrict Test matches to five or six venues? Whenever India travels to these countries, they know they will play Tests at these venues.
Former captain Virat Kohli openly supported this practice when he was leading the team. In 2019, he had said that the longest format should be hosted only in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while white-ball cricket could be scheduled by the rotation policy in place. But the Indian cricket board preferred their tested rotation policy for all.
There are quite a few venues across the country now and each centre might have to wait for three-four years before hosting a match. For example, Chennai hosted the first Test against Bangladesh after three years and Mumbai will also be hosting one against New Zealand after three years.
Unlike Kohli, current captain Rohit Sharma has said he is happy to see Tests taken to smaller centres like Indore and Dharamsala. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who is also a former secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, said after the Kanpur Test that the match was given per the rotation policy and tier-two cities attract larger crowds than the bigger cities.
The BCCI wants to distribute revenue and make cricket popular in newer centres. There are pros and cons to the ideas, but two things cannot be compromised—the playing conditions and stadium facilities. Otherwise, it will be a bad advertisement for good Test cricket.