Electors give reality checks to Congress, BJP in assembly polls

The two latest assembly election results have delivered important lessons for the two main national parties—the BJP and the Congress. The electorate displayed wisdom by voting on issues that are critical not only for their daily lives but also for their long-term well-being. The outcomes have provided a significant boost to the BJP, placing it on a strong footing for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The party not only scored a hat-trick in Haryana, but also achieved its best-ever performance in Jammu and Kashmir by winning 29 of the 90 seats. However, all of BJP’s seats came from Jammu. The party’s efforts to penetrate the complex socio-political landscape of the historically sensitive Kashmir Valley failed to bear fruit. The increase in total seats in Jammu from 37 to 43 through delimitation contributed to the historical high. On the other hand, the gains expected from the emergence of smaller parties in the valley did not materialise.

The valley has refused to embrace the BJP, indicating the party needs to recalibrate its strategy. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mantra of winning the hearts of Kashmiris and strengthening the roots of peace through “insaniyat, jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat” (humanitarianism, democracy and the Kashmiri way of life) could help illuminate the path forward. The division of the state into two Union territories emerged as a major electoral issue. Kashmiris voted resoundingly in favour of restoring statehood, helping the National Conference that campaigned aggressively on the issue to reach close to a majority on its own. PM Narendra Modi should now fulfil his promise of restoring statehood without delay. This would help build a bond of trust between the people of Kashmir and the BJP, and has the potential to start a new chapter in the troubled state’s history.

The Congress, on the other hand, faced a stunning upset in Haryana and fared poorly in J&K, where it failed to effectively articulate its vision for peace and development. The party’s lack of cohesion in Haryana coupled with the BJP’s successful cobbling of a formidable caste coalition against the Jat-dominated opposition turned the tide in favour of the ruling party. Rather than blaming voting machines for its defeat, the Congress needs to introspect on its failure, build its organisation at the grassroots and bring its warring factions in the state together.