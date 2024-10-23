Safety first at Thrissur Pooram: Traditions must evolve with time

One of the most iconic temple festivals of Kerala is back in the news again, thanks to new restrictions on fireworks proposed by the central government. While the Explosives (Amendment) Rules 2024 have firmly prioritised the safety of human lives, they have earned the wrath of those who love the Thrissur Pooram, which is known for its fiery fireworks display and grand procession of caparisoned elephants. The new rules stipulate that magazine fireworks should be set off at least 100 metres away from where the public views the show. The distance currently maintained between the magazine and the display site at Pooram is 45 metres.

It’s not surprising that all political parties in the state are demanding withdrawal of the draft notification. They argue the new rules would be impractical at Thekkinkadu Maidanam, the open ground surrounding the Vadakkumnathan temple in Thrissur that hosts the annual Pooram. In a letter to the prime minister, state revenue minister K Rajan said the new notification could be seen as a move to break the Thrissur Pooram as they are “impractical”. The minister pointed out it’s not possible to maintain the stipulated 100-metre distance at Thekkinkadu Maidanam and it should be reduced to 60-70 metres. This line of argument has been supported by all political parties, including the opposition.

As politicians compete to be seen as protectors of traditions, it’s lost that the new rules are aimed at keeping those who partake in these festivities safe. It would be prudent to recall that in April 2016 a large explosion during a fireworks display at the Puttingal temple in Kollam district had claimed 111 lives. Cultural practices are not static and should not be seen as such. Those who claim to be strict custodians of traditions must realise such practices evolve with time. Culture is—and must be—a living entity that evolves. Any excess in the name of tradition will be eventually done away with if it jeopardises the safety and security of people. What’s important is to preserve the carnivalesque spirit of the Thrissur Pooram, which is at once a religious practice and a cultural festival bringing together people from all walks of life.