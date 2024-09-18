Harmony rules despite communal skirmishes in Karnataka

Karnataka suddenly finds itself in the grip of communal clashes. A rash of unsavoury incidents over the past week threatens to disrupt peace. First, Nagamangala in Mandya district was rocked by communal violence during a Ganapati immersion procession; there was wanton destruction with shops and vehicles set afire.
Now, inflammatory social media posts are creating unrest in Bantwal and Katipalla in Dakshina Kannada. Two festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad, falling in the same week led to a tinderbox situation, with both communities taking out processions.
Provocative behaviour and comments marred the festive spirit of the processions, with stone-throwing and sloganeering near places of worship. The police arrested over 50 rioters and the government vowed to crack down on communal elements.
Peace meetings were held and Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed the situation was back to normal. With the festive season kicking off, the authorities should be more alert and restrict religious processions and protests, and also act ruthlessly against right-wing extremism and self-styled leaders spreading malice on social media.
The state has been largely peaceful since the Congress took the reins in May 2023, though mischief-makers have attempted to create disturbances. While the coastal belt is known to be restive, communal violence in Mandya is a new phenomenon.
Changing socio-political dynamics have injected divisiveness into this largely agrarian district, where the Deve Gowda family has held sway. Another reason could be the approaching bypolls to Channapatna and other assembly constituencies; raising the political temperature benefits some political parties.
Yet, the people of Karnataka can take heart from the fact that petty politicking cannot match up to the liberal and diverse spirit of the state. This same festive week saw many examples of religious harmony.
In Karwar, the communally-sensitive district of Uttara Kannada, Hindus and Muslims held a grand procession before immersing a Ganesha idol, while the local Eid-e-Milad committee was headed by two Hindus. The communities have celebrated festivals together for 24 years, just like villagers in Gadag district.
In Narasimharajapura of Chikkamagaluru district, also known for disturbances, a Muslim woman led the installation of a Ganesha idol. Festivals are occasions to spread harmony, and the heartening number of peaceful celebrations keeps alive the hope that divisive forces can be defeated.