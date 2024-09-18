Harmony rules despite communal skirmishes in Karnataka

Karnataka suddenly finds itself in the grip of communal clashes. A rash of unsavoury incidents over the past week threatens to disrupt peace. First, Nagamangala in Mandya district was rocked by communal violence during a Ganapati immersion procession; there was wanton destruction with shops and vehicles set afire.

Now, inflammatory social media posts are creating unrest in Bantwal and Katipalla in Dakshina Kannada. Two festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad, falling in the same week led to a tinderbox situation, with both communities taking out processions.

Provocative behaviour and comments marred the festive spirit of the processions, with stone-throwing and sloganeering near places of worship. The police arrested over 50 rioters and the government vowed to crack down on communal elements.

Peace meetings were held and Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed the situation was back to normal. With the festive season kicking off, the authorities should be more alert and restrict religious processions and protests, and also act ruthlessly against right-wing extremism and self-styled leaders spreading malice on social media.