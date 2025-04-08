Landmark SC ruling on Tamil Nadu governor upholds federal spirit

Article 200 of the Constitution allows the governor to grant assent, withhold assent and send it back to the legislature for reconsideration, or reserve bills for the president. But bills cannot be reserved for the president after they are re-enacted by the assembly in their original form. The court found the governor’s argument that it was not open for the assembly to re-enact the bills because he had not sent them back, while withholding assent, devoid of merit. Much of the problems arose due to the lack of timelines in Article 200. To plug the gap, the bench ruled that if a governor withholds assent, he must return the bill along with a message within three months. If he wants to escalate it to the president, he again has a maximum of three months to do so. But if a bill is reconsidered by the assembly and sent back to the governor, he has no option but to convey his assent within a month.

The court went on to remind that gubernatorial roles must be discharged without considerations of political expediency. In times of conflict, he must evolve consensus and not create roadblocks for the state legislature elected by the people through democratic process. By upholding the federal spirit of the Constitution and setting tight timelines, the ruling removes doubts about gubernatorial options on bills. While the verdict may not end future showdowns, expedited decision-making would serve democracy well.