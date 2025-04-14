Learn lessons from Mohun Bagan’s double to lift Indian football

Indian football is teetering on the edge, beset by severe administrative lapses and factionalism. A recent high court order has stayed a decision taken by the All India Football Federation to appoint a secretary general who was part of the elected body’s executive committee. Over a week after the I-League closed, its winner is yet to be officially announced because of the federation’s indecision.

Churchill Brothers, who finished with 40 points, and Inter Kashi (39 points) are awaiting a verdict from the AIFF Appeals Committee. This bizarre situation comes after the national body’s earlier decision to award Inter Kashi three points after Namdhari FC were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player during a match in January. That ruling was later stayed by the appeals panel. On Sunday, Churchill Brothers threatened to boycott the upcoming Super Cup in protest, accusing the AIFF of denying them their “rightful place and trophy”.

Meanwhile, the future of the Indian Super League hinges on a meeting between the AIFF and the top league’s promoters. The national team has also found the going hard in recent times. The team was in such a desperate situation that it had to request Sunil Chhetri, 40, to come out of retirement. After their goalless draw against Bangladesh in the AFC Asian qualifier in Shillong last month, coach Manolo Márquez questioned the state of Indian football.

Amid all this gloom, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have made it a season to remember. One of India’s oldest football clubs took a giant step last week by winning both the ISL Cup and Shield. Mumbai City FC had achieved the double four years ago, but that was under the limits imposed by the Covid pandemic. There is a lesson for other Indian football clubs in Mohun Bagan’s resurgence after a long fallow phase.

When the ISL started, the club got into a tussle with the AIFF over joining the league. Then came assured finances with a change in ownership and an intrepid result-oriented overhaul that kept the club’s huge fan base at home and across the world on its side. Such a transformation is easier said, especially for older clubs. But some hard lessons need to be learned if India is to get anywhere in the world’s biggest sport.