Water metros can be a game-changer

The Kochi Water Metro (KWM), the first such service in the country, is planned to be replicated nationwide. Enthused by KWM’s success, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has entrusted Kochi Metro Rail, which runs the water metro, to conduct feasibility studies at 17 locations across the country for launching hybrid-electric ferries similar to the ones in the Greater Kochi area.

The studies will be done in three phases, with Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Patna and Srinagar in the first lot. The second phase will include Goa, Kollam, Guwahati, Dhubri, Kolkata and Mangaluru. The final phase will cover Mumbai and Vasai, Alappuzha, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep.

The KWM, funded by the Kerala government with a loan from KfW, a German state-owned bank, started commercial operations on April 26, 2023. Plying on five routes, it offers a comfortable ride and stunning views of the Kochi backwaters. As of April 15 this year, a total of 4,057,533 passengers had availed of the facility. The average daily ridership crossed 6,000 last October. It is expected to break even next month, with new routes planned to be opened soon.