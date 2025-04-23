Water metros can be a game-changer

The Kochi Water Metro (KWM), the first such service in the country, is planned to be replicated nationwide. Enthused by KWM’s success, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has entrusted Kochi Metro Rail, which runs the water metro, to conduct feasibility studies at 17 locations across the country for launching hybrid-electric ferries similar to the ones in the Greater Kochi area.
The studies will be done in three phases, with Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Patna and Srinagar in the first lot. The second phase will include Goa, Kollam, Guwahati, Dhubri, Kolkata and Mangaluru. The final phase will cover Mumbai and Vasai, Alappuzha, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep.
The KWM, funded by the Kerala government with a loan from KfW, a German state-owned bank, started commercial operations on April 26, 2023. Plying on five routes, it offers a comfortable ride and stunning views of the Kochi backwaters. As of April 15 this year, a total of 4,057,533 passengers had availed of the facility. The average daily ridership crossed 6,000 last October. It is expected to break even next month, with new routes planned to be opened soon.
The unique design of the boats avoids disturbing the backwaters’ flora and fauna. The fact that the service requires only minimal land use and does not need an extensive infrastructure makes it an eco-friendly option. The KWM, which connects 10 islands through a 76-km network, has also acted as a major boost for Kochi’s tourism industry. Though tourists throng the rides, KWM offers monthly passes for daily commuters from the islands, too.
Water metros can provide fast, safe and environment-friendly transport across rivers, lakes or coastal areas in a city or a larger region. The feasibility studies are expected to factor in the capacity of water bodies, population and possible routes to make the services viable. They should also prepare interim reports that include traffic surveys, travel demand estimation and preliminary financial and economic assessments to make the projects sound.
Going by Kerala’s experience, these services would not only be a convenient and sustainable mode of transport, but would also offer memorable commutes. If implemented effectively considering the various regional requirements, they could give a fresh push for sustainable urban development across the country.