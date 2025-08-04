Stop politics over use of Bangla across India

An inspector at Delhi’s Lodhi Colony police station has caused a stir by requesting the West Bengal state guest house in the national capital to provide a translator for “texts written in Bangladeshi”. In a more harmonious era, the matter could have been set aside with a guffaw over the inspector’s own linguistic limitations. But at a time Bangla speakers are being rounded up in various BJP-ruled states and deported on mere suspicion of being illegal immigrants, calling Bangla the “Bangladeshi national language” in an official letter cuts deeply. The case for which a translator’s services were sought is itself about eight people suspected of being illegal immigrants.

It’s a travesty that someone writing an official letter does not know the name of the country’s second largest language. Bangla is not only one of the 22 official languages enshrined in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule; last year, the Union government also listed it as one of the country’s 11 classical languages, whose criteria include high antiquity, textual heritage and original tradition. Rabindranath Tagore not only wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh, but he also inspired Sri Lanka’s.