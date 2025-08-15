Onus on community leaders to end child marriages

A disturbing trend that increased during the Covid pandemic appears to be here to stay. Child marriages, which mainly result from economic distress, have risen dramatically over the past few years in Karnataka. The state clocked a shocking 700 cases in 2024-25, surpassing all other states. The trend became visible in 2020, when Karnataka reported 184 cases; it recorded 276 cases in 2021-22, 418 in 2022-23, and has been ahead of Assam and West Bengal, other states with a large prevalence of child marriages. The districts of Chitradurga, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Haveri have recorded high numbers, with teenage pregnancies as an unhealthy fallout of these marriages. While there are many brave schoolgirls who stand up for their rights—like a minor from Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district who took the help of police—many more buckle under pressure.

This shift in the social structure flies in the face of claims of development made by the central and state governments, especially in a progressive state like Karnataka. This gendered development impacts only girls, who are still viewed as a burden until their marriage. It is also a pointer to the fact that more girls are dropping out of school. Being pushed into the role of wife and mother at an immature age plays havoc with their health and stunts their growth as individuals and contributors to society.