Onus on community leaders to end child marriages

A disturbing trend that increased during the Covid pandemic appears to be here to stay. Child marriages, which mainly result from economic distress, have risen dramatically over the past few years in Karnataka. The state clocked a shocking 700 cases in 2024-25, surpassing all other states. The trend became visible in 2020, when Karnataka reported 184 cases; it recorded 276 cases in 2021-22, 418 in 2022-23, and has been ahead of Assam and West Bengal, other states with a large prevalence of child marriages. The districts of Chitradurga, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Haveri have recorded high numbers, with teenage pregnancies as an unhealthy fallout of these marriages. While there are many brave schoolgirls who stand up for their rights—like a minor from Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district who took the help of police—many more buckle under pressure.
This shift in the social structure flies in the face of claims of development made by the central and state governments, especially in a progressive state like Karnataka. This gendered development impacts only girls, who are still viewed as a burden until their marriage. It is also a pointer to the fact that more girls are dropping out of school. Being pushed into the role of wife and mother at an immature age plays havoc with their health and stunts their growth as individuals and contributors to society.
To give due credit, Karnataka has brought in a number of measures to end the scourge: it has deputed 59,000 child marriage prohibition officers to backward regions to avert surreptitious ceremonies and raise awareness, instituted a cash award for gram panchayats which bring down the number of child marriages to zero, and there is also the 24/7 national helpline. The state now proposes to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to criminalise child marriages and even attempts to organise child engagements, which will attract a prison term of up to two years and a fine of ₹1 lakh. It is puzzling that despite such measures, the practice continues. Quite often, it is local officials who delay action, or look the other way, condoning the practice. The onus should also be on community leaders and panchayats to stop such incidents.
Education and awareness are the keys to eradicate this malaise. If the government fails to take swift and decisive action, it could drag Karnataka down the human development index and push it back a few decades.