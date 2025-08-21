Online gaming ban risks exposing users to more exploration

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill that proposes a blanket ban on games involving real money played online. The Bill makes offering or facilitating online real-money gaming a punishable offence, carrying jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore. It also criminalises the advertising of such games with penalties of up to two years in prison or a fine of ₹50 lakh. The blanket ban has taken the industry by surprise. Earlier, similar efforts by some state governments had been struck down by the courts, which refused to classify games of skill in the same category as gambling. The Centre has defended its move, arguing that the ban is necessary to address the rising concerns over gaming addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud. While resisting outright bans, the courts had also acknowledged that online games are subject to regulations when they affect public health at large. Still, the government’s latest decision comes across as a knee-jerk reaction, particularly given its earlier position. Just two-and-a-half years ago, the electronics and IT ministry had released online gaming regulations that proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players, and a physical Indian address for online gaming firms. A complete ban was not under consideration at that time.