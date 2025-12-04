Municipal expansion must deliver for all Hyderabadis

Execution, however, will determine whether the merger fulfils its promise. Centralisation has always had its sceptics. Some argue that a larger, more distant civic authority could marginalise residents living far from the urban core and even heighten corruption in a more sprawling bureaucracy. Others maintain that only a consolidated institution can attract investment, deploy resources efficiently, and balance development across an expanding metropolis. With the merger now a fait accompli, the immediate tasks are evident: fair ward delimitation, a tax framework that does not place disproportionate burdens on any region, and a substantial augmentation of GHMC’s administrative and technical staff.

Predictably, the political dimension has surfaced quickly. The BJP has accused the Congress government of pursuing the merger with electoral calculations in mind, hoping to gain ground before the GHMC elections next year. Such allegations will continue. Ultimately, the credibility test lies in whether the enlarged GHMC can deliver equitable, effective governance to a megapolis that has long outgrown its institutional capacity.

For Hyderabad, the merger must become more than an administrative exercise. It must anchor a long-term commitment to planned growth, resilient infrastructure and civic equity across the entire metropolitan region today.