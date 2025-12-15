Good, bad and ugly sides of Messi Mania

When Lionel Messi’s aptly-named GOAT Tour was announced, the excitement among his Indian fans was palpable. Such was the frenzy that tickets priced `2,800-40,000 for just a glimpse of the star were booked in no time. Even `10-lakh meet-and-greet sessions with the Argentinian footballer were sold out. There was no football on show, except for a few exhibition games involving children and ministers. It was just a series of promotional events where Messi’s presence was limited to waving, smiling, and delivering short speeches (in Spanish).

Four venues representing the country’s east, west, north and south were announced. At Kolkata, fans from other states and neighbouring nations also thronged the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. It was perplexing that a private firm with a not-so-healthy history of managing events was put in charge. The stadium was filled even before Messi arrived. The fans initially waited patiently in the stands while the legend was being jostled by the VIPs on the ground, including a state minister. Then Messi, hardly visible from far, was whisked away with fellow footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul the moment there was a hint of trouble. As the paying fans threw ripped seats at the police and entered the ground, the chaos seemed inevitable.