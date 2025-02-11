Liven up cities, mark areas for performers

When British musician Ed Sheeran was unplugged by the Bengaluru police during an impromptu busking session on the weekend, it turned into a global headline and set off both annoyance and appreciation. The abrupt interruption came as a sour note for the cheering fans elated to see the star performing live, and left Bengaluru and the internet divided over whether such action was warranted. Was the policeman tugging out the cable being a killjoy or just doing his duty? While the police say Sheeran did not have permission for the gig on the busy Church Street stretch, the singer claimed on Instagram it was a planned event and they had a permit. Conscientious citizens are glad that rules were followed, no matter how big the star.

Busking—a street performance that could include dancing, singing, acrobatics or other forms of entertainment—has been a part of global culture for hundreds of years. It is often adopted by upcoming musicians to reach out and earn cash. But busking is not encouraged in India. While it’s not illegal, it’s often frowned upon as a public nuisance even though we have always had a culture of travelling musicians, acrobats and monkey trainers putting up roadside shows. Such gigs are often stopped by invoking colonial-era laws that criminalise street performances, like the Dramatic Performances Act 1876 and the Bombay (Prevention of Beggary) Act 1959. For one, dancer and busker Varun Dagar has often faced police harassment. Other countries, too, have their laws governing busking. The UK, Sheeran’s homeland, mandates a busking licence or local council permit. In the US, busking is legal and protected as a manner of free speech. France and Italy allow performers only in certain areas, while singing and dancing in public is illegal in Dubai. It’s well-known that the political classes are wary of street performances, especially theatre, which has been used by activists to foment dissent.

In metros caught up in the daily whorl of working life, community culture can bring a refreshing change. Bengaluru has a long and vibrant history of busking, though the police often play party poopers. It’s time the authorities stopped being uptight. Urban planners across Indian cities should look at demarcating enclaves with a culturally rich vibe, much like Montmartre in Paris, to encourage artists and liven up the cityscape.