Insurance for all by 2047: Challenges with high claim rejections

The government has undertaken insurance sector reforms to ensure Insurance for All by 2047. The aim is to ensure every citizen has appropriate life, health and property insurance. Achieving this requires the effective participation of the private sector.

However, unless the regulator addresses the issue of high claim rejections, especially by private health insurers, the goal of achieving high insurance penetration will remain elusive.

Of late, the high claim rejections by private health insurers has become a significant talking point. The IRDAI data shows private insurers rejected/disallowed, on average, claims worth Rs 22 for every Rs 100 they received in FY2024.

The value of claims denied in FY2024 grew by 19 percent. The insurers disallowed claims worth around Rs 15,000 crore (a growth of 18 percent year-on-year) as per ‘terms and conditions of policy contract’. It means denying policyholders’ claims, citing issues like non-disclosure of specific ailments or the existence of diseases excluded under the policy.

Individual policyholders, especially in a particular age group (45 plus), are taken for a ride by private health insurers. Rejections owing to pre-existing conditions are commonplace. Insurance companies are not always upfront about exclusions while selling a policy to prospective customers.