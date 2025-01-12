Kerala’s enduring cycle of political killings highlights justice delays

Kerala’s political history is replete with timeless rivalries, gruesome violence, and the unending cycle of ideological killings. Violence remains a recurring theme here with many contributing factors.

The encouragement extended by political parties is a major facilitator. The tardy criminal justice system is another. Take, for instance, the 2005 murder of DYFI activist Rijith in Kannur’s Kannapuram.

After nearly 20 years, a Thalassery court recently found nine BJP-RSS workers guilty and imprisoned them for life. Similarly, it took almost six years and multiple investigative agencies to punish those involved in the killing of two young Congress workers at Periya in Kasaragod in 2019. Among the accused, a CBI court recently convicted in Kochi included a former CPM legislator and several party leaders.

Many similar cases are awaiting conclusion and are at various stages of investigation or trial. One such is the killing of young student Abhimanyu, allegedly by a Campus Front of India gang at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam in July 2018, as part of a tussle with the CPM-affiliated SFI.