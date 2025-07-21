Heed Cabinet Secretary's call for ear to the ground at lower levels too

Indian bureaucracy needs to have a finger firmly on the nation’s pulse—that seems to be the sum and substance of a recent letter by the Cabinet Secretary addressing senior central government officers. The country’s top bureaucrat, T V Somanathan, has encouraged secretaries in all ministries and departments to meet non-government officials and other representatives to gain “insights into the actual state of affairs in the field”.

Somanathan has asked senior officers to be accessible to non-officials who seek meetings in connection with the work of their departments, even to those “under a law enforcement action or investigation” or with a contractual dispute with the department. This, he wrote, would help the government clarify any miscommunication regarding policies, facilitate more direct exchange of ideas, and provide an opportunity to correct errors. The letter also addresses bureaucrats’ disinclination to meet contractors, NGO representatives, trade union leaders, and political party workers. Importantly, it outlines the appropriate protocols for such meetings—they should be held in official settings, not at social venues such as clubs or hotels, and that another officer could be in attendance if such precaution is warranted.