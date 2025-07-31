Lost opportunity to show unity at Operation Sindoor debate

The three days of debate in parliament on Operation Sindoor saw a lot of sound and fury. Clearly, the national consensus against cross-border terror that had emerged in the wake of the attack had run its course. Reality TV played out in people’s drawing rooms with drama, nationalism, whataboutery and some sharp speeches. If Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of surrendering the initiative by calling up Pakistan shortly after bombing its terror havens and saying they were non-escalatory, Modi said no world leader had asked him to stop Operation Sindoor. He went on to accuse the Congress of taking talking points from Pakistan.

In the end, hardly anything new emerged from the debate except finger-pointing. What purpose the opacity on fighter jet losses serves in advancing national security was unfathomable. A joint resolution at the debate’s conclusion would have tempered the discourse. But there was no such agreement, allowing parties on both sides of the aisle to go after each other’s throats. It was an opportunity lost to put up a united front at a time when the global geopolitical situation is extremely fragile.