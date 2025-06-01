India's fifth generation AMCA needs mission mode to meet deadlines

Over a year after the Cabinet Committee on Security gave its nod for India’s first 5th-generation fighter aircraft, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the Defence Ministry on May 27 cleared the way for the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research & Development Organisation as the nodal agency to commence work on the design and development of its execution model.

The development is welcome, although it’s a case of better late than never, considering that India’s not-so-friendly neighbourhood already has 5th-generation fighter aircraft among its squadrons. China reportedly has an operational fleet of 180 5th-generation fighter jets, and, according to unconfirmed reports, it unveiled its 6th-generation fighter, the Chengdu J-36, in January. Its all-weather ally Pakistan is said to be procuring 40 more of their 5th-gen fighters.

AMCA’s first of the five planned prototypes is expected to be unveiled in three years, and its maiden flight is likely to take off no earlier than 2028. Its operational roll-out can be expected only by 2035. The initial prototypes may cost approximately ₹1,720 crore each, but this could be reduced to ₹860 crore when production scales up. The overall project has been allocated ₹15,000 crore. This presents a time span with possible cost escalations, during which equations about air power balance with neighbours may likely turn to India’s disadvantage. This must be viewed against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force already being stretched thin, with the squadron strength down to 31 against the authorised 42.