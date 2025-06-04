NHAI delays causing Odisha economic loss

Chop-and-change is perhaps the best way to describe the National Highway Authority of India’s approach in Odisha. Its latest casualty is the coastal highway project under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna. After years of delay, the key economic corridor has again suffered a setback with the agency cancelling its tender last week. In January, the NHAI invited bids for a 346-km, four-lane stretch to be executed in four phases at an estimated cost of `7,040 crore. Four months later, it has decided to revisit the plan. Unviable traffic volume seems to have become the trigger for the change of mind after all these years—the NHAI is now considering a two-lane, access-controlled carriageway.

The 451-km coastal highway was approved in 2018 and sent for the Odisha government’s approval. The state suggested that Chilika lagoon be kept out of the alignment. The next year, more protected areas along the route were excluded and the length was revised to 377 km. Local resistance and other challenges prompted further changes and, finally, a 346-km project was finalised, requiring yet another detailed project report. So the state is assured of more delays and higher costs as statutory clearances will have to be secured.