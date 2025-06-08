Special task force formed to ease communal tensions in coastal Karnataka

After a considerable lull, communal tensions are simmering again in Karnataka’s coastal belt. Three back to-back murders have kept up the heat over the past month. While Ashraf, a migrant worker from Kerala, was lynched on April 27, Bajrang Dal worker Suhas Shetty was hacked to death on May 1 in Dakshina Kannada’s Mangaluru.

A revenge attack on May 27 left Abdul Rahiman dead and Shafi grievously injured. The killings happened in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, polarising the situation further. Both communities accuse the government of bias: Hindutva activists claim the Siddaramaiah government did not visit the family of Suhas, while Muslims say no Congress leader condemned Ashraf’s lynching. Suhas was accused of the 2022 murder of Fazil, whose brother reportedly orchestrated Suhas’ killing.

In this situation with a low trust deficit, the government has announced the formation of a specialised anti-communal task force exclusively for the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, where communal strife, moral policing, and hate speeches are the norm.

The force, modelled along the AntiNaxal Force, will be headed by an IGP-rank officer and will absorb experienced personnel from the ANF. It aims to crack down on hatemongering and bring peace to a region fractured by communalism. It will be a holistic exercise focussing on dialogue and reconciliation, involving respected community leaders and spiritual heads.