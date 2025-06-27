Axiom-4 takes India's space dreams higher

This January 16, Isro’s Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) saw two unmanned spacecraft attaching with each other in space, making India only the fourth country to achieve such a feat after the US, Russia and China. SpaDex itself was part of Isro’s fourth Orbital Experiment Module, which carried 24 payloads from the government’s department of space and non-government entities such as academic institutions and startups. Payloads from startups were received through the National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, the nodal agency promoting space-related activities in the country. That mission allowed the scientific community to carry out various in-orbit microgravity experiments that will help the missions planned for the future.

On his 14-day Ax-4 mission, Shux will carry out seven experiments aboard the space station to study the impact of microgravity and space flight on the germination and growth of two strains of seeds, on the genetic activity of microalgae, on skeletal muscles, on computer screens’ cognitive effects, and on tardigrades, the highly resilient micro animals. The momentum and range of India’s space experiments—involving the government, private startups and the academia—have never looked more intense. That holds a lot of promise for a country planning to send its first human space flight under the Gaganyaan mission by 2027, set up the Bharatiya Antriksh Station by 2035, and send astronauts to the Moon by 2040. So far, India’s space odyssey is on course.