Markets look for lifting of war fog

It was a Black Friday of a different sort for Indian stock markets last week, with the Sensex opening 1,366 points lower. Spooked by the rising India-Pakistan tensions, traders indulged in a selloff that wiped out as much as ₹4 lakh crore from the market capitalisation. India’s VIX, a measure of market volatility, shot past 8 percent, the highest level seen in over a month. The rupee extended its decline on the same day, a day after logging the worst session in over two years. Friday’s market movements were starkly different from the previous sessions. While the Indian bourses maintained steam until Friday, Pakistan’s benchmark KSE30 index crashed 7.2 percent on Thursday, triggering a one-hour trading halt. In just three days last week, the Karachi bourse lost ₹1.3 lakh crore in capitalisation.

While the KSE30 has plunged more than 14 percent since the Pahalgam attack, India’s stock market has risen about 1 percent over the same period. However, Friday saw a trend reversal with Pakistan’s broader KSE100 index staging a strong comeback, gaining 2,200 points in the morning, as investors were keenly looking ahead at the upcoming IMF board review to sanction the next tranche of its bailout package, which was eventually cleared. On the other hand, both the Sensex and the Nifty50 fell 1.10 percent each. Analysts believe Friday’s rout was not as pronounced as it could have been, thanks to a better earnings season.