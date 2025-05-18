Multi-party envoys a bright signal of national unity

India’s decision to send multi-party parliamentary delegations to key global capitals is not routine diplomacy—it is a resolute assertion of national unity on a non-negotiable issue: cross-border terrorism. In an often fractious political environment, this initiative demonstrates that India rises above partisanship in matters of national security. Seven delegations, comprising members from across the political spectrum, will brief foreign governments on Pakistan’s direct role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, its long-standing use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and recent developments under Operation Sindoor. Each team will carry detailed dossiers mapping Pakistan’s complicity to build international pressure and reinforce global consensus. This initiative is also a necessary corrective to flawed narratives in some international quarters that equate India and Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. India’s message is unequivocal: there can be no moral parity between a nation combating terrorism and one that sponsors it.

The strategy is neither novel nor untested—it has historical precedent and proven efficacy. In 1994, then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao dispatched a bipartisan team including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Farooq Abdullah to Geneva to thwart a Pakistan-backed resolution on Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Commission. The mission succeeded in exposing Pakistan’s duplicity. Following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched a similar diplomatic effort. Multi-party delegations delivered irrefutable dossiers on Pakistan’s involvement, leading to global condemnation and Pakistan’s subsequent inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force’s ‘Grey List’.