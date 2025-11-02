Save Cauvery from systemic neglect

That the river Cauvery, lifeline of southern Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, is now severely polluted with effluents, sewage, plastics, heavy metals, and pesticides should make one sit up. Studies over the years show that the river, which provides drinking water to millions, including residents of Bengaluru and Mysuru, is increasingly unfit for consumption. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s (KSPCB) recent warning is dire: its study found untreated waste being discharged into the Cauvery and Kapila rivers from factories and human habitations, damaging water quality and fish stocks—despite the presence of several sewage treatment plants.

Stretching over 800 km from Talacauvery in Kodagu district through Tamil Nadu to the Bay of Bengal, the Cauvery is both sacred and disputed, sustaining temple towns like Srirangapatna, Srirangam, and Thanjavur. Yet public concern remains muted, even as the river’s health—and that of the people who depend on it—deteriorates. The government points to efforts underway: a sewage project, a task force to check encroachments, and stricter norms mandating apartment complexes to treat their own wastewater. These are important but piecemeal measures that fail to address the full scale of riverine degradation. Riverine NGOs and experts argue that enforcement is the missing link. Many STPs are non-functional, pollution data are opaque, and penalties for violators remain token. The 2024 Cauvery River Action Group report warned that the river’s self-cleansing capacity is collapsing under the weight of unchecked urbanisation and waste mismanagement.