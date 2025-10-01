India needs better, not longer work

Across several Indian states, the eight-hour workday is being rewritten. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha, the legal day now stretches from nine to 10, or 12 hours—so long as there is ‘consent’ and ‘overtime’ pay. The vocabulary of reform is familiar: productivity, competitiveness, investment. Yet behind it lies an old logic—the drive to extract ever more labour at minimal cost. Corporate titans push 70-to 90-hour weeks; states amend laws in the name of efficiency. But efficiency for whom? When a worker spends 10 hours on the shop floor and two more commuting, what remains of life? Can overtime compensate for missed childhoods, chronic fatigue, or eroded family ties?

Advocates of extended hours argue that longer shifts create opportunity. History—and current practice—suggest otherwise. Lengthening the workday often reduces employment: one worker is stretched rather than two hired. Consent is tenuous in a labour market where refusal risks dismissal, and overtime pay is frequently evaded. At heart, this is not a debate about hours but about power—about who controls time. For employers, productivity is measured in output per hour. For workers, it is measured in how much life remains after work. One side seeks maximum profit, the other preservation of self.