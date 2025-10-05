Uncertainty looms over Telangana local body polls

Irrespective of the outcome, the question is whether parties and the public are willing to join the contest in right earnest. Everyone is on the horns of a dilemma. If the courts issue an interim order, would that change the schedule? Experts believe that courts would not halt the election. However, there is a possibility that the government might seek time for an appeal. If that also fails, there may be no option but to stick with the existing quota within the 50 percent limit. In that case, the onus will be on the Congress, BRS, and BJP to ensure the BCs receive a 42 percent quota in their respective nominations.

Insiders in all parties admit it is easier said than done, given the local permutations and combinations. At least one main opposition party is understood to have decided not to go full throttle, and another is counting on its strong bastions to conserve resources. This leaves the ruling Congress to make the best of it. If the election itself is delayed, that wouldn’t augur well for Telangana. Elections are already overdue by almost 20 months, and the state will not be able to receive Central funds under the 10th Schedule, hampering development in villages. The Centre has already withheld grants for rural local bodies for 2024-25, totalling ₹1,514 crore, due to the absence of elections. How smoothly the elections proceed will have consequences far beyond mere political arithmetic, directly affecting the governance and development of the state’s villages. Regardless of how we look at it, a bumpy road lies ahead.