Ahmedabad CWG can be much more than the 2030 games

Ahmedabad is an apt choice considering the city’s push to create world-class infrastructure. The Naranpur Sports Complex, a sprawling structure built for about ₹825 crore, is set to be the main venue. The yet-to-be-finished Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Enclave, which houses the Narendra Modi stadium, will be another venue. India must learn from Delhi and not overshoot the budget. Birmingham 2022 was minimalistic, as will be Glasgow 2026. Even the Paris Olympics last year had strict austerity measures in place to offset the spiralling budget. India’s ultimate aim is to host the Olympics in 2036 and the CWG should be organised to show that India can host big-ticket events. Ahmedabad is also in the running for the Olympics, but the International Olympic Committee will decide the hosts by 2030. And Olympic bids are far more complicated than CWG.

India must grab this opportunity to sow seeds of a broader sports culture. The government and all other stakeholders must ensure that India’s Olympics tally doubles by 2032 from the seven at Paris 2024. It is possible, going by CWG 2010. India bagged six medals at the 2012 London Olympics, up from three at Beijing four years earlier. With robust planning and investment, India can again create a rewarding culture. CWG 2030 should be the platform for the country’s next sporting leap.