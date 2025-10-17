Protect elephants for a healthier ecosystem

India's elephant population has fallen by 17.8 percent since 2017, according to the latest report from the Wildlife Institute of India. The total count now stands at 22,446—a sobering reminder that the country’s most iconic species is under mounting pressure. The Western Ghats, India’s largest elephant habitat, recorded 11,934 elephants, down slightly from 11,960 in 2017. But the drop in the Northeast Hills and Brahmaputra plains—from 10,139 to 6,559—is alarming. The Shivalik Hills saw a marginal decline, while Central India and the Eastern Ghats recorded a sharp fall from 3,128 to 1,891.

The latest census, which began in 2021, used DNA-based mark-recapture, a more scientific and precise method that identifies individual elephants through their biological samples. While this could partly explain the statistical drop, it does not alter the grim reality: elephant habitats are shrinking, and threats are multiplying. Deforestation, encroachment, expanding infrastructure, and human-elephant conflicts are steadily eroding the species’ space to live and roam. Rail and road networks now crisscross traditional corridors, leading to frequent and often fatal collisions. Electrocutions, poaching, and diseases transmitted through close human contact add to the growing list of dangers.