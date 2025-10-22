Remove red-tapism in information requests

A villager’s seven-year wait for information—ending in two appeals and an eventual dismissal by the Odisha Information Commission (OIC)—has rightly drawn the ire of the Orissa High Court. The case, which the court last week sent back to the State Information Commissioner for a fresh hearing, stands as a travesty of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The story began in 2017, when a resident of Bhadrak district petitioned the state chief secretary, seeking removal of illegal encroachments from a government plot in his village. His representation set off a chain of administrative directions, but no real action followed. Left in the dark, he turned to the RTI Act in 2018—only to be told in the first appeal that “information is not available.”

Worse followed. In February 2024, the OIC chose to rely on a joint affidavit filed by the First Appellate Authority and the Public Information Officer to drop the matter altogether. That prompted the villager to seek judicial redress—and the High Court did not mince words. It held that the OIC had “mechanically accepted” the state authorities’ version, ignoring glaring contradictions. “If such a stand of the state authorities is accepted at face value… without due scrutiny, the right of a citizen to get information as codified by the Act, 2005, would be a dead letter,” the court observed.