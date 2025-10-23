Temple loot betrays faith, violates sanctity

Temples are a symbol of faith. It’s the conviction in their divinity that draws believers. Actions that violate the sanctity of a place of worship, like the theft of assets, strike at the core of this trust and amount to betrayal of faith. With two of Kerala’s richest temples—Sabarimala and Guruvayur—reporting misappropriation of assets, including looting of precious gold donated by devotees, questions are being raised about preserving the sanctity of these shrines and the state-run boards’ ability to protect the temples they are tasked to administer.
First, it was Sabarimala, where a complaint about the removal of gold cladding of dwarapalaka idols exposed a serious irregularity. It was revealed that the gold on the idols and doors was replaced with gold-plated copper panels—with the alleged involvement of a dubious sponsor and some officials— in 2019. The panels were again removed, without approval, in 2025. Then came the audit report on the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, which revealed misappropriation to the tune of ₹25 crore between 2019 and 2021. The audit highlighted the lack of proper records of offerings, including gold and silver, and other assets at the famous temple.
More than 3,000 temples in Kerala, both big and small, are managed by five devaswom boards that are effectively under the control of the state government. The boards are run by political nominees, giving the party in power more than a say in administering these temples. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages Sabarimala, has 1,248 temples under its control. The Guruvayur Devaswom Board manages 12 temples. There have been allegations of fraud across boards, highlighting the need for proper investigation, stricter monitoring, and a relook at the current system of administration.
The revelation of irregularities at Sabarimala and Guruvayur has rightly triggered a clamour to audit other temples run by devaswom boards. The issue clearly lies in mismanagement and opacity in handling donations, earnings, and assets that facilitate corruption and systemic loot. There’s no doubt that top temple officials and their political bosses are aware of the state of affairs. Faith certainly has a role in protecting temple assets and sanctity; the lack of it can be a motivation for corruption. Keeping politicians and their men away from temple precincts may go a long way in ending corruption.