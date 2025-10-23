Temple loot betrays faith, violates sanctity

Temples are a symbol of faith. It’s the conviction in their divinity that draws believers. Actions that violate the sanctity of a place of worship, like the theft of assets, strike at the core of this trust and amount to betrayal of faith. With two of Kerala’s richest temples—Sabarimala and Guruvayur—reporting misappropriation of assets, including looting of precious gold donated by devotees, questions are being raised about preserving the sanctity of these shrines and the state-run boards’ ability to protect the temples they are tasked to administer.

First, it was Sabarimala, where a complaint about the removal of gold cladding of dwarapalaka idols exposed a serious irregularity. It was revealed that the gold on the idols and doors was replaced with gold-plated copper panels—with the alleged involvement of a dubious sponsor and some officials— in 2019. The panels were again removed, without approval, in 2025. Then came the audit report on the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, which revealed misappropriation to the tune of ₹25 crore between 2019 and 2021. The audit highlighted the lack of proper records of offerings, including gold and silver, and other assets at the famous temple.