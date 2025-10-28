Kurnool bus fire: Oversight asleep at the wheel of safety

Every so often, a tragedy jolts us out of our collective slumber—but only for a while. The bus accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on October 24, in which 19 people were charred to death, is a grim reminder of how little changes despite the recurring horror. The Bengaluru-bound bus from Hyderabad, owned by a private operator, hit a bike and caught fire. Within minutes, the bus turned into a fireball—yet another statistic in India’s endless catalogue of preventable road disasters.

In the last decade, over a hundred people have died in similar bus accidents across the country—from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, from Rajasthan to Andhra. Days before the Kurnool tragedy, a similar inferno in Rajasthan claimed 20 lives. Most of these accidents involve private buses, exposing glaring regulatory lapses and a deep-rooted nexus between transport authorities and operators. In Kurnool’s case, the bus had all its ‘valid documents’ on paper—registered in Daman and Diu, with a fitness certificate and a tourist permit from Odisha—but that, in itself, tells a story. The maze of registrations across distant states, driven by lower fees and laxer scrutiny, allows operators to bypass local enforcement.

Equally worrying is the reckless tinkering with vehicles. Automotive industry standards prescribe safety measures such as multiple exits and structural endurance tests, but these are routinely ignored. A seater bus becomes a sleeper overnight. The Kurnool vehicle, too—reportedly modified without approval—turned into a death trap. The authorities’ response has followed the familiar script: arrest the driver, seize the vehicle, order a probe, promise strict action. The real question remains unaddressed: who allowed such vehicles on the road in the first place?