Induced rain leaves a cloud of questions

In a region where agriculture, commerce, and culture have been shaped by monsoon rains for millennia, artificially induced precipitation is bound to be seen as a spectacle just short of a miracle. So all eyes were on the national capital’s first cloud-seeding experiment this Tuesday. With help from IIT Kanpur, the Delhi government used a light aircraft to seed clouds with chemical agents that stimulate moisture formation. A sum of ₹3.2 crore was allotted for five trials aimed at measuring whether the technology could effectively disperse airborne particles. When the underwhelming rainfall hardly made a dent in the hazardous brown dome hovering over Delhi, the sub-optimal moisture level was blamed. No further trial has since been announced after the first one comprising three sorties.

One could argue the timing was appropriate—this year recorded the highest post-Diwali spike in particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller in Delhi’s air. However, the trial triggered three commonsensical questions. First, if pollution spikes again just a day or two after the induced rain—as it did in Delhi—what is the point of incurring such a cost? Second, if the technology depends so directly on weather conditions, how can it be relied upon when needed? And third, what is the effect of such unseasonal rain on the crop fields that dot the national capital territory’s fringes?